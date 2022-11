Not Available

Performer and writer Leah Purcell talks with five dynamic Indigenous women - Rosanna Angus, Kathryn Hay, Deborah Mailman, Cilla Malone and Tammy Williams - about what it means to be Aboriginal in Australia today. In a series of individual interviews and at one lively dinner party, the women share their experiences and opinions with extraordinary candour. The result is a passionate and challenging exploration of black identity and a celebration of five very different lives.