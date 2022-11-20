Black Coat Mob

Not Available

What if Columbine happened again? What if someone believed the false rumors and prejudice against "goths" enough to continue the cycle of sick-minded violence? Pam Morrow (Kesta Graham), beloved girlfriend of Reed Larson (Morgan Blackbryne), is gunned down while dancing, sending Reed on a darker journey than anyone would wish for. Reed contemplates revenge against Pam's acquitted killer, while sweet memories of their love challenge him to make a choice; love or hate, malice or forgiveness, revenge or redemption.