Black Coffee

Not Available

Philip, a naive young man, has been signed up by his mother for 'Mister Right'. In the 499th episode of this popular television-show, Philip is chosen by the sexy Tamara to be her date. Together they spend a week on the isle of Tenerife. They fall in love and have a wonderful time together. With a little video camera they film the highlights of their trip for the television audience at home. At the end of their stay, they'd very much like to continue their relationship at home in Belgium. But at the airport they agree to look after a briefcase of a Belgian businessman. However the man doesn't show up and they take the briefcase with them.