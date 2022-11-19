Black Country Communion: Live over Europe

Not Available

Live Over Europe is the first video album by English-American hard rock band Black Country Communion. The album documents the supergroup's debut tour of Europe in the summer of 2011. Produced by Kevin Shirley, who also produced the band's two studio albums, the video's track listing is made up of six tracks from "Black Country" and nine tracks from "2", and includes a new instrumental track in the video's introduction, a Joe Bonamassa solo song and a Deep Purple cover. (Source: Wikipedia)