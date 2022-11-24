Black Crisis

Not Available

Hao Zhenguo, deputy prosecutor of Tianxiang City, was ordered to investigate the explosion of the Hushan coal mine. It was found that Qiu Chengde, chairman of the mining group, colluded with Bo Wenjiang, director of the safety supervision, Meng Yunlu, director of the homeland administration, and Qin Mu, director of the city administration. The regulations on production safety management use the opportunity of state-owned enterprise restructuring to aggressively embezzle state-owned resources, conceal the truth of the mine disaster, and waste lives. The task force was not afraid of power, and wrestled with corrupt interest groups, and finally made the victims of the grievances clear, and the corrupt elements received the due legal punishment.