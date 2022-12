Not Available

Kazuki works as a rookie host at a host club. One of his regular customers is Mai, but she disappears. Mai has a tab of 6 million yen with the host club. The bar owner orders Kazuki to find Mai within a week or Kazuki will have to pay back her debt. Kazuki turns to problem-solving office Kurogarasu. There, Kuroto, Yuya and Hina are hired by Kazuki to find Mai and he offers them 3 million yen.