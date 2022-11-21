Not Available

Black Dalia movie tells the story about a gang of ten NRI girls studying in Sacred Heart Medical College after a hard night partying, hits and runs over someone on the road when returning to their hostels. But the group conspires to keep away the clues to the murder, by hiding all the associated elements including the hit and run car and the corpse.But with in few days a series killer assassinated all the girls. At this instance firebrand D I G Daisy Wilfred (Vaani Viswanath) who is a strong willed officer all set to solve the case that left the community in clueless fear.