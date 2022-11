Not Available

Compulsive gambler Jih (Tai-bao) tries to bamboozle dim-bulb gang boss Black Dog (Chen-Nan Tsai) in this satirical action-comedy that pokes fun at Taiwanese culture. To fend off Black Dog's attempt to collect a gaming debt, Jih says he can't repay the money because he needs it for the funeral of his father (Bin-hui Lee) -- who once saved the mafioso's life. Trouble is, Jih's father is alive, and Black Dog plans to attend the memorial service.