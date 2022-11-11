Not Available

lack Dynasty is the story of black power, hot sex, good old blackmail (& females), hot sex, downright larceny, adultery, hot sex, hot sex, threats, hot sex, divorce, hot sex, and the San Antonio Clinic... Meanwhile, back at the ranch, Jenny Lynn (Linda Thompson), can't wait to catch Bennett in the barn and Ben can't wait to catch Wendel stealing. And the Cattleman's Branch can't wait to move in on Stella, who is after Jackson, who is looking for the missing $500,000. And then, there's Garcia, who takes care of everyone on the ranch, and I do mean everyone. Meanwhile, back at the office, high in the Penthouse, the final note is played, or is it? Don't miss the tower of power: Black Dynasty.