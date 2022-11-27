Not Available

The West Jefferson Mall is closed down and set to be demolished. The department store was the site of a grizzly murder/suicide years before and now... it's the perfect location for a wild Halloween party. Two floors, fifty thousand square feet, loud music, booze, sexy Halloween costumes, and one uninvited guest. It's one hell of a night and by morning the only survivor, a woman with psychic abilities, is pitted in a cat and mouse game with the killer, running from room to room and using her powers to retrace the final steps of the other guests.