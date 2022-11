Not Available

Henry Rollins and the rest of the infamous punk band Black Flag take the stage in this head-slamming 1984 concert, recorded live at the Bier Keller in Bradford, England. Rollins rocks out with bandmates Greg Ginn, Kira Roessler and Bill Stevenson on some of the group's most legendary hits, including "Black Coffee," Rat's Eyes," "Nervous Breakdown," "Fix Me," "Jealous Again," "My War" and "I Love You."