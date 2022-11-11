Not Available

Jake (Dakota Daulby, Falling Skies) and Noel (Matthew MacCaull, Vendetta) are estranged brothers haunted by a troubled past. In the years since their father died in a hunting accident and their mother committed suicide, they’ve lost touch with one another. After escaping from his abusive uncle, Jake seeks refuge with Noel who now lives with his girlfriend Paula (Christie Burke, Falling Skies) in the old family farmhouse. Located on an isolated island, it’s the perfect place to find solace and reconnect after years of separation. Or so Jake thinks…