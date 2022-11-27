Not Available

16mm. Col. (transfer from tape) Produced and Directed by Jim O' Brien Jim O’Brien’s film Black Future meets a group of unemployed young West Indians in Bradford who create a science-fiction drama (a film-within-a-film), about a Britain ‘as it will be in 1983, with two million unemployed and the country divided into welfare zones.’ In association with Albert Hunt, Roger Simcox, and Yusuf Ahmad of Media in Education Unit, Bradford College Funded by Gulbenkian, The Community Arts Department, Bradford College, YTV Arts Awards, The Commission for Racial Equality, Yorkshire Arts Association. Music by Aswad