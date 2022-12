Not Available

The title of this work turns the historically 'white' stereotype of the Essex girl, which characterises women from Essex as unintelligent, promiscuous and materialistic on its head. It centres the implications of identity, place and conflict for black folks living in Essex. Specifically, it disrupts the existing narratives. By giving a platform to these black voices, the work attempts to form new understandings of blackness viewed through a contemporary Essex lens. ​