Black Gloves and Razors

“Now, for the first time, a collection of murder scenes from all your favorite Giallo films. More gloved stalkers and sharp objects than you can shake a stick at. The collection features scenes from many unreleased Italian thrillers including DEATH CARRIES A CANE, WHAT ARE THOSE STRANGE DROPS OF BLOOD ON THE BODY OF JENNIFER, SO SWEET SO DEAD, SEVEN MURDERS FOR SCOTLAND YARD, MURDER IN PARIS, REFLECTIONS IN BLACK, DEATH WALKS IN HIGH HEELS and many more (too many to list!). A must-have for fans of the genre and all its eccentricities.”