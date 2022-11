Not Available

Black Google is a short, experimental film the band Death Grips released on YouTube alongside a collection of all instrument, drum, and vocal tracks from every song on their debut mixtape, Exmilitary. Highly ambiguous in meaning and intention, the film features scattered clips of MC Ride, the group’s frontman. Parts of the film imply that Ride is being held hostage and interrogated by an unknown male figure, while others exhibit him performing crazed or animalistic actions.