Black Gruya and the Stone of Wisdom

Based on a comedy TV series about Serbian "aristocracy" during the Turkish "answer" to the Serbian Uprising during the Serbian-Turkish war in the 19th century. During this time it was of the utmost importance to take the right steps and wisdom is really needed for making those right steps. With the help of a fortune teller, Karadjordje (the leader of the Uprising) learns that, according to a legend, somewhere in the hills exists a Stone of Wisdom which makes you, if you hit your head against it three times, more wise. So he employs his nephew Crni Gruja, with assistants Ceda Velja and Bole, to find him this miraculous Stone. Crni Gruja finds the Stone and, convinced that he is really becoming more wiser, decides to make some business.