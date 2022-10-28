Black Hand

Not Available

Jung-Woo (Kim Sung-Su) is a neurosurgeon and also works in bioengineering research. He is married, but has an ongoing relationship with Yoo-Gyeong (Han Go-Eun). She is a doctor and stands by Jung-Woo. Yoo-Gyeong has a mysterious accident one day and her hand is cut off in the accident. Thanks to Jung-Woo's quick thinking, her hand is reattached successfully with surgery. Yoo-Gyeong's health improves after the surgery, but bizarre events take place around her constantly. (source:asianwiki.com)