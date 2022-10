Not Available

This truly is Armageddon..." said the local Athens, GA meteorologist on the seemingly sub-zero night last winter that the Drive-By Truckers were scheduled to play live at the 40 Watt. Luckily no snow, ice or hail could stop the band from firing up the room as they performed their critically acclaimed 12th LP, English Oceans, in full. Titled Black Ice Vérité, fans will be able to re-live this concert experience as a live film.