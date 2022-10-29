Focusing on possibly the biggest and most widespread epidemic in the world - DEPRESSION. Everyone has their own way of dealing with grief. For Angela, writing was her comfort. Angela is married to Martin, newly pregnant and desperate to accomplish her dream of becoming a writer. She concentrates on little else and puts all her energy into her book. However, her self esteem takes a constant battering as the publishers' rejections pile up and her husband's support wavers. Life seems bleak and she begins to question her ability as a writer. Martin, failing to comprehend Angela's devotion to her passion, seeks attention elsewhere in the arms of another woman. He eventually abandons his wife and unborn child, sending Angela into a deep depression. Things get drastically worse for Angela and we watch her losing her grip on reality as she struggles to identify between what is real and what is fantasy.
View Full Cast >