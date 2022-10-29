Not Available

Focusing on possibly the biggest and most widespread epidemic in the world - DEPRESSION. Everyone has their own way of dealing with grief. For Angela, writing was her comfort. Angela is married to Martin, newly pregnant and desperate to accomplish her dream of becoming a writer. She concentrates on little else and puts all her energy into her book. However, her self esteem takes a constant battering as the publishers' rejections pile up and her husband's support wavers. Life seems bleak and she begins to question her ability as a writer. Martin, failing to comprehend Angela's devotion to her passion, seeks attention elsewhere in the arms of another woman. He eventually abandons his wife and unborn child, sending Angela into a deep depression. Things get drastically worse for Angela and we watch her losing her grip on reality as she struggles to identify between what is real and what is fantasy.