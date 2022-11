Not Available

Brilliant Taiwan wuxia film Black Invitation directed by Chou Hsu Chiang. Living large in the Fuhu Shan region, Qiu San (Ma Ji) and his ruthless gang extort money from the local people by sending out black invitations listing how much the gang would like to "borrow". Those who hand over the money even a little late experience the gang's violent wrath. The Wan family is thrown into danger when...