Black Jack: Final

  • Fantasy
  • Drama
  • Animation

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Tezuka Productions

Contains two separate stories. In Part 1, Black Jack's latest patient holds a link to Pinoko's past. Pinoko begins experiencing heart attack-like pain periodically, and detailed medical examinations fail to find any abnormalities. During this time, Black Jack receives an urgent request from a past patient whose identity shocks him: Yurie SAIONJI, whose Teratogenous Cystoma was constructed into Pinoko by Black Jack 10 years ago. In Part 2, Black Jack is kidnapped by the government of a war-torn country.

Cast

Akio ÔtsukaBlack Jack
Kiyoshi KobayashiChoe Hyeo-Ku
Maaya SakamotoYurie Saionji
Showtaro MorikuboChoe Jeong-Gi
Toshihiko SekiChoe Tae-Byeon
Yûko MizutaniPinoko

