Black Keys: Attack and Release

Limited International two disc (CD/NTSC/Region 0 DVD) edition of their critically acclaimed 2008 album featuring a bonus DVD that contains a full length live performance, music videos and Behind The Scenes footage of the making of the 'Your Touch' video. On Attack and Release, Danger Mouse is more creative co- conspirator than traditional figure behind the boards. He doesn t radically alter the duo s sound so much as coax out more of its inherent soulfulness, groove and bittersweet emotion. Two versions of 'Remember When' illustrate how the duo can swing easily from smoldering ballad to thrashing rocker. 'I m more pleased with the sound of this record than any one we ve ever made,' says Carney, and Auerbach concurs: 'We never let it all go like we did for this one, anything was game. It was just fun to make, and that s why I think it s so successful.'