Recorded live at Harpo’s in Detroit, MI (Sept. 14th, 2002) in front of a sold out crowd of brew swilling maniacs, Boozed, Broozed & Broken-Boned sees BLS storm through a set of hard-hitting material from their previous three studio albums (Sonic Brew, Stronger Than Death, and 1919*Eternal) with Zakk unleashing his incomparable Les Paul magic. Also, in what is reportedly a first, the band, crowd and crew managed to empty the club of its last drop of beer!