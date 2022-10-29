Black Lake

Not Available

In the middle of night, somewhere in the woods, a group of people to get rid of a little girl who is considered to bring bad luck. They loaded her into a coffin, locked it, and threw it into the middle of the lake, and let it sinking. Thick fog suddenly enveloped the lake followed by a loud scream. Andrean, Keyla, Boy, Audi, and Joni go to the lake. Andrean says, "This is the best place on earth." They spend the night on the lake shore. Andreas finds a coffin when they swim in the lake, and raise it to the shore. At night, thick fog enveloped their tent.