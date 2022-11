Not Available

Rosario Inzulìa, a young man involved with the Mafia, was sentenced to labor camp, forced to pay also for crimes he didn't commit. After eight long years of imprisonment he's finally released. Rosario goes back to Sicily, where he learns that his wife died in an accident. He tries to rebuild his life, but when he finds out that his wife was murdered, he decides that it's time to take action: alone against the Mafia!