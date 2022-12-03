Black Lesbian Road Rules

Not Available

Loves Kitty is back with the best black girl-girl movie today! We have brought the prettiest talent to your door. Covergirls Teanna Trump and Harley Dean will melt you as soon as you see them both are pretty much 10's! When they get together Teanna shows Harley how to dance that ends up licking her wet pretty pussy in 7 different positions! Harley loves it to much they are still going out together today! Alliee Cat n Deziree Monroe are cute school girls on their way home when Deziree shows Alliee her twerk video! After Alliee sees how big n beautiful her ass is, she wants a taste n bammmm they make love on the couch! Kelly n Ashton will finish your day so nicely! First off Ashton is a one in a million 18 year old with great tits popping out like torpedoes and a face similar to an Angel! When she is spraying down Kelly with her squirt gun, she points it at her pussy and then licks up the water/juices!