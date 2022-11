Not Available

Ikay, a girl stricken with the skin disorder vitiligo, is often described as a living meme within her university. Upon discovering the powers of a magical black lipstick, "Icky Ikay" leads a double life as a social media influencer named Jessie. Set in a world of vlogs, dating apps and live videos, Black Lipstick reimagines the concept of beauty and acceptance in the age of social media.