Not Available

Prime example of the very silly humor / sexploitation genre coming out of Italy in the 70's. A black women (Carla Brait) begins work as a maid in an apartment complex filled with wacky characters. All the men are over-the-top horndog caricatures who beat each other senseless, chase around loose women and get slack-jawed when they see so much as a bared thigh from the "Black Maid". Silly slapstick humor from the building's doorman, a topless catfight, some role-playing , interracial sex, the amazing Femi Benussi .