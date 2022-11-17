Black Maria

Not Available

The film was shot on the heights of Le Havre, in the gardens of the Abbey of Graville where is a monumental Virgin and Child, known as the Vierge Noire. When I was a child, the imposing statue inspired me a certain fear when I walked through the gardens to reach the Star, the local cinema. It may be this strange relationship between the Vierge Noire and my movie memories which led me to compose the soundtrack from an extract of Alfred Hitchcock's Spellbound. This is the sequence when Dr. Edwardes (Gregory Peck) tells his dream : " I ​​can not make up just what sort of a site it was..." It is this atmosphere full of disquiet and mystery that I wanted to give to my film.