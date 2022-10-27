Not Available

Black Mass of the Nazi Sex Wizard, (AKA VG4), is the prequel to Lucifer Valentine’s Vomit Gore Trilogy. In this demonic labyrinth we experience the satanic ritual which spawns endless incarnations of Angela Aberdeen, as she is doomed to live out her haunted existence of the eternal “lost girl”. One dark, cold christmas night, we enter angela’s kingdom of hell, and witness her tortured mutations as we descend deeper into her satanic netherworld of the black mass of the nazi sex wizard.