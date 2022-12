Not Available

Black Medusa is the story of Nada, a young woman who leads a double life in today’s Tunis: lonely and boring during the day, violent and extreme during the night. This highly ritualized life is going to flatter the day Noura, a new colleague of her's, falls in love with Nada. At the same time, Nada falls in love with an old knife. So starts for Nada a more violent and extreme life as she looses control to the knife. The film is a Medusa myth inspired film noir in the #MeToo era.