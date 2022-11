Not Available

Formed in 1969, Black Oak Arkansas has been one of Southern rock's most enduring and prolific bands, recording nearly 20 albums and chart-topping singles such as "Jim Dandy" and "Strong Enough to Be Gentle." Filmed between 1971 and 2000, this entertaining documentary boasts a wealth of memorable live performances captured during the band's long tenure, including shows at London's Royal Albert Hall and the Charlotte Motor Speedway.