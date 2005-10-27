2005

Black Oasis

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 27th, 2005

Studio

Not Available

Shut out, left alone… which way will Emily turn? This drama gets to the heart of difficulties that many post-modern teens are dealing with today: Peer pressure, cutting, suicide, divorced parents. In this story, we meet Emily, a girl struggling with the pain of her parents’ failed marriage and the dark temptations of a new friend. This is an authentic, hard-hitting and ultimately compassionate story about the forces that tear at today’s families. The intense emotion of Emily’s journey will motivate discussion on a wide range of issues relevant to today’s teens and parents.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images