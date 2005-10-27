Black Oasis

2005

Shut out, left alone… which way will Emily turn? This drama gets to the heart of difficulties that many post-modern teens are dealing with today: Peer pressure, cutting, suicide, divorced parents. In this story, we meet Emily, a girl struggling with the pain of her parents’ failed marriage and the dark temptations of a new friend. This is an authentic, hard-hitting and ultimately compassionate story about the forces that tear at today’s families. The intense emotion of Emily’s journey will motivate discussion on a wide range of issues relevant to today’s teens and parents.