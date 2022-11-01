Not Available

Black Orchid

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Caught in a loveless marriage, Dr. John Winnington (Ronald Howard) can't stop himself from falling for his wife's (Mary Laura Wood) younger sister, Christine (Olga Edwardes). But when he suddenly becomes the prime suspect in his wife's tragic murder, John relies on his friend Eric (John Bentley) to clear his name. This classic murder mystery encourages viewers to evaluate all of the clues and guess the killer's identity.

Cast

Olga EdwardesChristine Shaw
John BentleyEric Blair
Sheila BurrellAnnette
Patrick BarrVincent Humphries
Laura WoodSophie Winnington
Mary JonesMrs. Humphries

Images