Michael is a tortured Irishman living with his wife Emma in America. Perpetually down on his luck, he has projected his life’s misfortune onto a stranger, a man who changed his life in a tragic incident nearly thirty years earlier. A shadowy figure he saw for only a fleeting moment. But tonight, through a chance encounter, he believes he’s found the man who ruined his life. And he’s going to make him pay. But does he have the right man?