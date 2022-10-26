Not Available

Black Ransom

  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

A powerful triad boss has been kidnapped, and the new police superintendent Koo (Fala Chen) decides to recruit the help of Mann (Simon Yam), a former supercop who has since been relegated to back-up duty. Mann has his work cut out for him when he realizes his opponent is Sam (Michael Miu), a former cop with plenty of grudges. When Sam takes the fight to Mann’s family, Mann is more than determined to bring down the dangerous kidnapper and his gang.

Cast

Simon Yam
Andy On
Michael Miu Kiu-WaiSam Ho
Kenny Wong Tak-Ban
Xing Yu
Fala ChenKoo

