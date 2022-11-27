Black Rebel Motorcycle Club: Live in Berlin (2009)

Not Available

1. Berlin 2. Weapon Of Choice 3. Rise Or Fall 4. 666 Conducer 5. Ain't No Easy Way 6. Weight Of The World 7. Stop 8. All You Do Is Talk 9. Red Eyes And Tears 10. As Sure As The Sun 11. American X 12. Spread Your Love 13. Love Burns 14. Mercy 15. Dirty Old Town 16. Promise 17. Six Barrel Shotgun 18. Whatever Happened To My Rock And Roll (Punk Song) 19. Fault Line 20. Took Out A Loan 21. The Show Is About To Begin 22. Heart And Soul Features over 2 hours of live concert footage from three sold out shows in Berlin, Dublin and Glasgow. The footage documents the end of the band s 2007 tour in support of Baby 81, their most recent full-length release. The live audio was mixed by BRMC s own Peter Hayes and the gritty cinematography keeps the band s music front and center while viewers experience the show both from the stage and from the audience s perspective.