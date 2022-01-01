Black Rebel Motorcycle Club Live In London

Not Available

On April 23rd, 2010 BRMC sold out the historic Forum in London. To capture the night, 8 HD cameras were brought in and the footage was released as “Live In London” on November 1st. Tracklist: 01 - Intro 02 - War Machine 03 - Mama Taught Me Better 04 - Red Eyes And Tears 05 - Bad Blood 06 - Beat The Devil's Tattoo 07 - Shade Of Blue 08 - Ain't No Easy Way 09 - Aya 10 - Berlin 11 - Weapon Of Choice 12 - Annabel Lee 13 - Awake 14 - Punk Song 15 - Conscience Killer 16 - 6 Barrel Shotgun 17 - Spread Your Love 18 - Pre-Encore Crowd 19 - Shuffle Your Feet 20 - Shadow's Keeper 21 - Outtro