1991

Black Robe

  • Adventure
  • Drama
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 3rd, 1991

Studio

Téléfilm Canada

In the 17th century a Jesuit priest and a young companion are escorted through the wilderness of Quebec by Algonquin Indians to find a distant mission in the dead of winter. The Jesuit experiences a spiritual journey while his young companion falls in love with the Algonquin chief's beautiful daughter underneath the imposing and magnificent mountains. Dread and death follows them upriver.

Cast

Aden YoungDaniel
Sandrine HoltAnnuka
August SchellenbergChomina
Tantoo CardinalChomina's Wife
Billy Two RiversOugebmat
Lawrence BayneNeehatin

