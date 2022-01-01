Black Robe

In the 17th century a Jesuit priest and a young companion are escorted through the wilderness of Quebec by Algonquin Indians to find a distant mission in the dead of winter. The Jesuit experiences a spiritual journey while his young companion falls in love with the Algonquin chief's beautiful daughter underneath the imposing and magnificent mountains. Dread and death follows them upriver.
|Aden Young
|Daniel
|Sandrine Holt
|Annuka
|August Schellenberg
|Chomina
|Tantoo Cardinal
|Chomina's Wife
|Billy Two Rivers
|Ougebmat
|Lawrence Bayne
|Neehatin
