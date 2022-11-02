Not Available

Black Rose II

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Heroine Black Rose disappeared from the world 30 years ago. Actually she was rejected by the man she loves, Lui Kei, and thus trapped him in a house. 30 years later, Black Rose meets a young man Ah Mo. The girl he loves Tic Tac is kidnapped by the evil Suen Mui Tong (Sour Plum Soup), so he asks Black Rose to help. Lui Kei while trying to talk Black Rose into saving Tic Tac finally falls in love with her. Suen Mui Tong discovers Black Rose is still alive, which brings up the history of hate between Black Rose and her mother...

Cast

Sandra NgHung Mo-Daan
Jan LambA Miu/Mo
Spencer LamLui Kei
Lam Gei-WanDaap Tong / Yan
Donnie YenBoxing School Owner
Blacky Ko Sau-LeungSuen Mooi-Tong

