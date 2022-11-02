Black Rose II

Not Available

Heroine Black Rose disappeared from the world 30 years ago. Actually she was rejected by the man she loves, Lui Kei, and thus trapped him in a house. 30 years later, Black Rose meets a young man Ah Mo. The girl he loves Tic Tac is kidnapped by the evil Suen Mui Tong (Sour Plum Soup), so he asks Black Rose to help. Lui Kei while trying to talk Black Rose into saving Tic Tac finally falls in love with her. Suen Mui Tong discovers Black Rose is still alive, which brings up the history of hate between Black Rose and her mother...