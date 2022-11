Not Available

Black Sabbath at Grant Park, Chicago, IL, USA Black Sabbath The Wizard Behind the Wall of Sleep N.I.B. Into the Void Under the Sun/Every Day Comes and Goes Snowblind War Pigs Electric Funeral Sweet Leaf Symptom of the Universe [instrumental] Drum Solo Iron Man Fairies Wear Boots Dirty Women Children of the Grave Paranoid [Sabbath Bloody Sabbath intro]