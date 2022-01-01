Not Available

Black Sabbath: Burgettstown, PA 1999

    Starlake Amphitheater, Burgettstown, PA - June 12, 1999. Pro-shot video with soundboard sound. The DVD copy I've seen from this show is from a VG quality VHS source that looks to be several generations down, but I've seen some excellent quality copies listed (can't confirm these though). The soundboard audio from this show that is circulating in CD-R format was taken from this video. Set List: Intro-Sabbath Medley, War Pigs , Bassically -> N.I.B. , Fairies Wear Boots, After Forever , Electric Funeral , Sweet Leaf , Into The Void , Iommi/Nicholls intro, Snowblind , Black Sabbath , Iron Man , Embryo -> Children Of The Grave , Supernaut [intro] -> Paranoid .

