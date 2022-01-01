Black Sabbath - Cross Purposes Live

Not Available

Cross Purposes Live is a live album recorded by the British metal band Black Sabbath. It was released in 1995. It is the only live-record with singer Tony Martin. It was available only as part of CD and VHS double-pack. The CD was housed within an oversize videotape-case but had its own inserts and jewel-case. It was recorded at the Hammersmith Apollo, London, on Wednesday 13 April 1994. In Dec 2010 an officially licensed by Eagle Rock Entertainment complete 87min version NTSC region 2 DVD was finally released in Japan only.