Not Available

Black Sabbath, Fairies Wear Boots, After Forever, Into the Void, Snowblind, War Pigs, Behind the Wall of Sleep, N.I.B. (with 'Bassically' intro), Hand of Doom, Rat Salad (with drum solo), Iron Man, God Is Dead?, Under the Sun/Every Day Comes and Goes, Dirty Women, Paranoid, Children of the Grave