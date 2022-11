Not Available

Heavy metal gods Black Sabbath -- with a lineup featuring Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, Tony Martin and Bobby Rondinelli -- crank it up to full throttle in this blistering performance filmed at London's Hammersmith Odeon in the early 1990s. Tunes include "Paranoid," "Mob Rules," "I Witness," "Into the Void," "Headless Cross," "Time Machine," "Children of the Grave," "Anno Mundi" and "Symptom of the Universe."