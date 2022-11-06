Black Sabbath: Musikladen Live

Not Available

Join the founders of heavy metal in their original lineup as they perform four of their classic tunes on this exciting release from Pioneer Artists Entertainment. Presented in standard 1.33:1 full screen and English Dolby Digital Stereo, Black Sabbath rocks their way into your living room with "Black Sabbath," "Iron Man," "Paranoid," and a sonic cover of Elvis' "Blue Suede Shoes" that must be heard to be believed, taking full advantage of the crystal-clear sound and picture of DVD. This rare appearance filmed in Germany for MusicLaden caught the godfathers of metal in their prime, making this historic high point in the band's history a must-have for collectors and fans alike.