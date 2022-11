Not Available

Title: War Pigs. Label: Great Dane Records. Catalog#: GDR CD 9119. Venue: Paris, France, Olympia - 12/20/70. Recording: Soundboard - incredible good sound . Tracklist: Paranoid Hand Of Doom Iron Man Black Sabbath N.I.B. Behind The Wall Of Sleep War Pigs Fairies Wear Boots