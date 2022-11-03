Black Sabbath with Rob Halford: Live at Ozzfest

Not Available

Ozzy Osbourne was forced to sit out BLACK SABBATH's performance at Thursday night's (Aug. 26) Ozzfest in Camden, NJ due to an attack of bronchitis. He was replaced at the concert by none other than JUDAS PRIEST frontman Rob Halford. Commented Rob at the show: "Yesterday [Aug. 25] was my [53rd] birthday and I feel as if today is too! I'm getting to sing for one of my favorite bands in the world." The songs performed at the show were "War Pigs", "Fairies Wear Boots", "N.I.B.", "Black Sabbath", "Iron Man", "Into the Void", "Children of the Grave", the intro to "Sabbath, Bloody Sabbath" followed by "Paranoid". Halford had previously joined SABBATH for two gigs to support Ozzy on his last shows for the "No More Tours" tour in November 1992 in Costa Mesa, CA after SABBATH's singer at the time, Ronnie James Dio, refused to take the stage.