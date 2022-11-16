Not Available

“Black School Rules” Sora is a high school student who is basically invisible at school. He is friends with Chuya who is an upredictable character that often surprises those around him. Sora and Chuya both have feelings for the same classmate, Kio Machida. Machida girl refuses to come to class, because she doesn't want to dye her naturally brown hair black. Their school has unreasonable school rules, especially about uniforms which including requiring all students to have black hair. Sora and Chuya decide to stand up to change their school's black school rules so that Machida won’t have to repeat a year of school from missing too many classes.